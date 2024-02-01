Kate Hudson to lead Mindy Kaling’s new series

Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Hudson will play the character of Isla Gordon in the series.

Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood A-lister Kate Hudson is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming comedy series inspired by the real-life saga of Jeanie Buss, President of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Produced by Mindy Kaling, the 10-episode series promises a delightful exploration of family dynamics and ambition within the male-dominated world of professional basketball.

“When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports,” reads the official description of the series.

Kaling, along with her colleagues from The Mindy Project – Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen – will spearhead the creative process of the untitled project.

Stassen is attached as the showrunner, overseeing the development of the 10-episode narrative.

Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers executive director Linda Rambis, and Howard Klein of 3 Arts will executive produce along with Hudson. Warner Bros. Television, under which Kaling and her banner Kaling International are, will be producing the series, along with Jordan Rambis.

Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Hudson will play the character of Isla Gordon. More details about the series’ supporting cast are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!