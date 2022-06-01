Kashmiri Pandits protesting but BJP busy celebrating its eight years: Rahul Gandhi

Kashmiri Pandit employees say ‘preparing’ for mass migration over targeted killing

Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi gestures as he speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi on May 23, 2019. – Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, conceded on May 23 he had lost his seat in the famous family’s long-held home constituency. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over the killing of a Hindu woman teacher in Kulgam, saying Kashmiri Pandits are protesting but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years of the Modi government.

“In Kashmir, 15 security personnel have been martyred and 18 civilians have been killed in the last five months. Yesterday too a teacher was murdered,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Kashmiri Pandits are sitting on a dharna for the last 18 days but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years. Prime Minister ji, this is not a film but it is the truth of Kashmir today,” Gandhi also said.

Rajni Bala, hailing from Samba district in Jammu division, was shot dead by terrorists Tuesday inside the government school in Kulgam where she was posted.

Before her, Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in Budgam district, was shot dead inside his office on May 12.

Umesh Talashi, a National Conference leader from south Kashmir, hit out at the BJP for the present situation.

“Back to 1990, #KashmiriPandits out fixing the rates with truck drivers for shifting their base to Jammu after back-to-back target killings in #Kashmir. Another exodus on cards. #BJP missed to mention this while showcasing their 8 years of achievements yesterday!!” Talashi tweeted.

Meanwhile, a group of Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were given jobs under a prime minister’s package for the community, Wednesday began preparations for “mass migration” out of Kashmir, protesting against a series of targeted killings of non-Muslim employees by terrorists.

The group said they were meeting truck-owners Wednesday to negotiate a rate for transporting their goods.

“We have come to fix the rate with truck-owners. Let’s see if any decision comes from the government by this evening. If not, then we will migrate from here tomorrow,” one of their representatives said here Wednesday.

“We have decided that if the government did not take any concrete step for us (safety) within 24 hours, there will be mass migration again,” one of the employees said here.

He said the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits is continuing and the community is now tired of making appeals with the government.