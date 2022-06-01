Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Kashmiri Pandits protesting but BJP busy celebrating its eight years: Rahul Gandhi

Kashmiri Pandit employees say ‘preparing’ for mass migration over targeted killing

Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi gestures as he speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi on May 23, 2019. – Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, conceded on May 23 he had lost his seat in the famous family’s long-held home constituency. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over the killing of a Hindu woman teacher in Kulgam, saying Kashmiri Pandits are protesting but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years of the Modi government.

“In Kashmir, 15 security personnel have been martyred and 18 civilians have been killed in the last five months. Yesterday too a teacher was murdered,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Kashmiri Pandits are sitting on a dharna for the last 18 days but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years. Prime Minister ji, this is not a film but it is the truth of Kashmir today,” Gandhi also said.

Rajni Bala, hailing from Samba district in Jammu division, was shot dead by terrorists Tuesday inside the government school in Kulgam where she was posted.

Before her, Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in Budgam district, was shot dead inside his office on May 12.

Umesh Talashi, a National Conference leader from south Kashmir, hit out at the BJP for the present situation.

“Back to 1990, #KashmiriPandits out fixing the rates with truck drivers for shifting their base to Jammu after back-to-back target killings in #Kashmir. Another exodus on cards. #BJP missed to mention this while showcasing their 8 years of achievements yesterday!!” Talashi tweeted.

Meanwhile, a group of Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were given jobs under a prime minister’s package for the community, Wednesday began preparations for “mass migration” out of Kashmir, protesting against a series of targeted killings of non-Muslim employees by terrorists.

The group said they were meeting truck-owners Wednesday to negotiate a rate for transporting their goods.

“We have come to fix the rate with truck-owners. Let’s see if any decision comes from the government by this evening. If not, then we will migrate from here tomorrow,” one of their representatives said here Wednesday.

“We have decided that if the government did not take any concrete step for us (safety) within 24 hours, there will be mass migration again,” one of the employees said here.

He said the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits is continuing and the community is now tired of making appeals with the government.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Govt agencies do their job: Union minister Thakur on ED summoning Sonia, Rahul
PAKISTAN
‘Difficult but not impossible’: Pakistan seeks $5 billion bilateral trade with Turkey
News
India cautions over ‘heightened’ threat of misuse of biological agents as weapons
News
How women have managed periods throughout history
WORLD
Bahrain formally grants land for BAPS temple as Crown Prince meets Swami
News
Decoded: What is the Indus Water Treaty signed between India, Pakistan?
News
New space policy soon; India can have its own ‘SpaceX-like ventures’: Principal scientific…
News
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: in numbers
News
UK ‘very unlikely’ to hold early election: Deputy prime minister Raab amid growing…
UK
UK house prices surge again but slowdown coming, Nationwide says
News
Stop selling flights you can’t deliver: Transport secretary Grant Shapps’ warning to airlines
News
UK aims to send the first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Estimated 2 million have long Covid in UK: official data
Govt agencies do their job: Union minister Thakur on ED…
‘Difficult but not impossible’: Pakistan seeks $5 billion bilateral trade…
History books have few lines on Samrat Prithviraj, lot of…
South Korean K-pop band BTS speaks on anti-Asian hate during…
Russian TV presenter exhorts Putin to invade Britain and take…