Former British champion Kash Farooq retires at 26

By: Sattwik Biswal

KASH FAROOQ has announced his shock retirement from professional boxing at the age of 26 because of “unforseen circumstances”.

The Pakistan-born bantamweight made his debut in 2015 and hangs his gloves with 16 wins from 17 fights.

He won the British title in 2018 and successfully defended thrice before losing to a split decision the following year. Farooq was expected to clash in a much-anticipated rematch this year with Scot Lee McGregor.

After that title bout defeat to McGregor, he switched to Matchroom Boxing, where he claimed two WBC international belts and the WBA continental title.

The St Andrew’s Sporting Club have confirmed Farooq’s retirement and said he will take up a role as head of talent with the management and promotion company.

“We are truly honoured to have been given the privilege to guide the bantamweight through his career, from professional debut in October 2015 to his final fight last August,” the statement added.

“His story is the epitome of what is truly possible in this game with hard work and dedication.”

McGregor, on social media wrote that he is “devastated” by the news of Farooq’s retirement, adding “It’s heartbreaking we won’t get that special night we were all looking forward to”.