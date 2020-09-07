Kasautii Zindagii Kay to end in October?

Star Plus’ successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting headlines quite often these days. Recently, fans of the show were in shock when the news came out that Parth Samthaan, who plays the lead character of Mr. Anurag Basu, was quitting the show for better opportunities.

This led to rumours that producer Ekta Kapoor was contemplating axing Kasautii Zindagii Kay if Samthaan left. After some time, a few media outlets reported that Kapoor convinced Samthaan to stay on and the show would continue in a different time slot.

However, if fresh reports are to be believed, Star Plus has indeed decided to pull Kasautii Zindagii Kay off-air despite earlier reports of the show continuing in a different time slot. The Balaji Telefilms’ show will end in October and is expected to telecast its final episode on Friday 3rd October.

“A few of the actors, including Erica and Parth, were informed about the same on Sunday, while the rest of the cast and crew will be told about the same in a day or two. Everyone was quite positive about the show’s fate, especially after the news of Parth Samthaan not quitting came out. He was also coming regularly on time to shoot with the other cast and in fact, most of the actors were rehearsing their scenes regularly. However, when on Sunday the news came to us, we all were in a state of shock,” a source close to the unite informed an Indian publication.

When actor Karan Patel, who plays Mr. Bajaj on the show, was asked about the closure, he said, “I actually have no idea about it. I have been given the call time for Monday and will be going there to shoot.”

We hear that Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya – Season 2 is expected to replace Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

An official confirmation is awaited though.