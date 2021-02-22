Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to hit the big screens in November 2021

By Murtuza Iqbal







For the past few days, filmmakers have been announcing the release date of their movies, and Kartik Aaryan was a bit upset as no release date of his movies was being announced. The actor had posted on Instagram, “Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya.”

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

But now, finally, the release date of a Kartik starrer has been announced. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the big screens on 19th November 2021.







T-Series took to Instagram to make an announcement about the film. They posted, “The edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani will release in theatres on 19th November 2021. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee & written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @tabutiful #BhushanKumar @muradkhetani #KrishanKumar @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @cine1studios @aneesbazmee @farhadsamji @ipritamofficial #AakashKaushik @bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie.”

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Pritam who had also composed songs for the first instalment.

The track Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still remembered, and there were reports that Tabu will be dancing on the recreated version of the track in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.





