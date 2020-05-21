Kartik Aaryan has no issues with taking pay cut if it helps the industry

Just like the rest of us, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) star Kartik Aaryan has also been quarantining at his home ever since India went into complete lockdown more than two months ago. He keeps sharing oodles of content on social media to keep himself and his fans entertainer in these tough times.

The rising Bollywood star was recently in conversation with a leading online publication wherein he spoke at length about a lot of things, ranging from the situation of the industry, shooting schedules in post-Coronavirus lockdown era, pay cuts, etc.

Talking about the situation of the industry, Aaryan said, “I would not want to cut down on people’s jobs. There has to be a solution wherein that problem also does not crop up and producers (who are getting affected due to the lockdown), are saved too. There has to be solution and a balance will come out. Whatever it takes for the industry to get together and start working, I think, I am up for it. I would do whatever collectively we decide to do.”

On pay cuts, he said, “If that is something that is going to help the industry, I think we all should do that. We should be up for it. We have taken a huge hit, as a country and as an industry also.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects lined up for release. He will next be seen in T-Series Films’ horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa. His next release will be Dharma Productions’ much-awaited comic-caper Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.