Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892

Wimbledon

Karolina Pliskova to face Ashleigh Barty in final

Karolina Pliskova celebrates after winning her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

KAROLINA PLISKOVA of the Czech Republic will play Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s (10) Wimbledon final after both players reached the championship match for the first time on Thursday.

Pliskova had never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but showed great resilience in coming from behind to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

It was a rare feat by Pliskova as in the previous 33 semifinals only two players had reached the final after losing the first set.

For the 29-year-old eighth seed it is her second Grand Slam final – she lost the 2016 US Open – and she is the first Czech finalist since Petra Kvitova won her second title in 2014.

“It sounds amazing to be in the final as I never got past the fourth round here before,” said Pliskova who squandered all eight break points she created in the first set.

“I had so many chances in the first set and I got frustrated. A lot of credit to her, she played a great match.

“I’m super happy to have found a way to win.”

“She plays so fast. I didn’t have time to think about what I needed to do. She’s super powerful.”

World number one Barty earlier defeated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in her semifinal.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty into first Wimbledon final
Wimbledon
Federer crashes out after losing quarterfinal to Hubert Hurkacz
Wimbledon
Shapovalov into first Wimbledon semifinal, faces Djokovic
Wimbledon
Djokovic storms into 10th Wimbledon semifinal
Wimbledon
Pliskova powers into first Wimbledon semifinal
Wimbledon
Barty into Wimbledon semifinals for first time
Wimbledon
Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in modern era
Wimbledon
Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon last-eight since 1948
Wimbledon
History-making Jabeur sets up last-eight clash against Sabalenka
Wimbledon
Barty into Wimbledon quarterfinals for first time
Wimbledon
Djokovic into 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal
Wimbledon
Maximum capacity crowds from quarterfinals onwards
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long…
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Shatrughan Sinha: I could take liberties with Dilip Kumar Saab…
Hansika Motwani gears up to begin her next My Name…
Mohit Suri resumes filming Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor…
Birthday Special: 5 much-watch Neetu Singh films with husband Rishi…