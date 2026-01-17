Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kareena Kapoor rewinds to 2016 with rare pregnancy pictures from her ‘year of the bump’

A nostalgia wave is rolling across Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join in

Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Kareena joins the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend on Instagram
  • Shares rare pregnancy photos from the year she was expecting Taimur
  • Posts throwback pictures with Saif Ali Khan
  • Set to appear next in Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra

A nostalgia wave is rolling across Instagram, with users digging out pictures from a decade ago. The trend, often tagged “2026 is the new 2016”, sees people recreating old photos, reviving fashion from the time and remembering a more relaxed digital era.

Kareena Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join in.

A return to the “year of the bump”

Kareena shared a series of throwback pictures from 2016, the year she was expecting her first child, Taimur.

The posts include unseen pregnancy photographs as well as warm moments with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The collection offers a glimpse into a time that marked a major personal milestone for the actor.

Throwbacks with Saif and baby memories

Alongside her pregnancy pictures, Kareena posted photos from her everyday life in 2016, showing her and Saif during that phase.

Captioning the post, she wrote simply: “The year of the bump,” tying her memories neatly to the trend that has taken over social media.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, welcoming the rare look back at a year that remains special in the actor’s life.

What’s next for Kareena

While enjoying the nostalgia online, Kareena is also preparing for her next film.

She will appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As social media looks back to 2016, Kareena’s personal throwback has turned a viral trend into a reminder of one of the most important years of her life.

saif ali khaninstagramtrendingkareena kapoor khan

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us