Kareena Kapoor rewinds to 2016 with rare pregnancy pictures from her ‘year of the bump’

Highlights

Kareena joins the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend on Instagram



Shares rare pregnancy photos from the year she was expecting Taimur



Posts throwback pictures with Saif Ali Khan



Set to appear next in Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra





A nostalgia wave is rolling across Instagram, with users digging out pictures from a decade ago. The trend, often tagged “2026 is the new 2016”, sees people recreating old photos, reviving fashion from the time and remembering a more relaxed digital era.

Kareena Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join in.

A return to the “year of the bump”

Kareena shared a series of throwback pictures from 2016, the year she was expecting her first child, Taimur.

The posts include unseen pregnancy photographs as well as warm moments with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The collection offers a glimpse into a time that marked a major personal milestone for the actor.

Throwbacks with Saif and baby memories

Alongside her pregnancy pictures, Kareena posted photos from her everyday life in 2016, showing her and Saif during that phase.

Captioning the post, she wrote simply: “The year of the bump,” tying her memories neatly to the trend that has taken over social media.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, welcoming the rare look back at a year that remains special in the actor’s life.

What’s next for Kareena

While enjoying the nostalgia online, Kareena is also preparing for her next film.

She will appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As social media looks back to 2016, Kareena’s personal throwback has turned a viral trend into a reminder of one of the most important years of her life.