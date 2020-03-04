Kareena Kapoor Khan denies starring opposite SRK in Rajkumar Hirani’s next

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and successful actresses of Bollywood. She has been in the industry for the past 20 years and has been a part of many amazing films.

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of Angrezi Medium which is slated to release on 13th March 2020. A few days ago, there were reports that Kareena will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

Recently, in an interaction with a tabloid, when she was asked about starring opposite SRK in Hirani’s next, Kareena said, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment.”

Kareena and Shah Rukh Khan have earlier worked together in films like Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Don, and Ra. One. The actress has also worked with Rajkumar Hirani in 2009 release 3 Idiots.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, this year, we will also get to see Kareena in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. While talking about the Christmas release, the actress said, “I have seen Forrest Gump at least 10 times. Robin Wright’s role in it is beautiful, and I just had to be a part of this adaptation. It is going to be one of my best films. It’s a very different space for me, but I can’t talk much about it at the moment. All I can say is that working with Aamir is beyond spectacular.”

Kareena also has Takht in her kitty which will be directed by Karan Johar and it also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.