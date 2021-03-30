Karan Johar’s next directorial with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ready to roll soon

By: Mohnish Singh







After the roaring success of Gully Boy (2019), Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were set to collaborate again on Karan Johar’s much-talked-about period drama Takht. However, Johar has reportedly put the ambitious project on hold for some time and is working on another film instead, which will feature the Gully Boy duo in the lead role.

The latest we hear that the untitled film will get off the ground by the month of June or July. Before the film goes before cameras, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will attend acting workshops to understand their characters’ graph well. The team is planning to shoot at real locations across India, we hear.

That's not all! We have also learned that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is also attached to the upcoming project but not in the capacity of an actor. The youngster will join the team as assistant director and learn the process of filmmaking.







“But no, there are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else,” a source close to the development reveals.

Not much else is known about the upcoming film, but some insiders reveal that it is a light-hearted, rooted love story without any social message.

"Karan is all charged up and excited to make something in this space after such a long time. He was exhausted in the pre-production of Takht, and when he decided to put it on the backburner, the sole idea was to let it loose and make a fun commercial rom-com that Bollywood is devoid of at the moment," concludes the source.












