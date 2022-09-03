Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 03, 2022
Bollywood News

Karan Johar urges to stop dividing Indian cinema into sub-categories

“We keep giving it a wood…Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them.”

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Friday, urged everyone to start treating Indian cinema as one industry rather than dividing it into different categories.

Karan delivered an important message for all during a press event of ‘Brahmastra’ in Hyderabad. He said that Indian cinema should be addressed as the Indian film industry and not Bollywood or Tollywood. “We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner (of the country with our film). Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let’s not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood…Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema,” he emphasised.

Earlier in April 2022, ‘KGF’ star Yash also asked everyone to stop classifying Indian cinema into sub-categories.

“I think people have moved on. It’s high time we have to understand that it’s one industry and stop classifying it into categories. After that so much has changed. If it would not have changed, people would not have accepted it (pan Indian films with star cast from different film industries) in such a big way,” he had said, referring to the release of his film ‘KGF 2’ and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’.

‘KGF 2’ starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon apart from Yash, while ‘RRR’ featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

