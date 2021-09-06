Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Entertainment

Karan Johar pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Johar (Photo credit STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla on reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Remembering the hugely popular actor, the teary-eyed filmmaker said that his sudden demise has left everyone numb.

Shukla, who became a household name in India with his role in Colors’ long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and later went on to win the 13th season of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, died on Thursday due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 40.

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Johar, makers played a video montage of Shukla’s journey on the show.  The filmmaker, who worked with Shukla in his 2014 production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, got emotional as he paid homage to the actor.

“Sidharth Shukla was a name that had become an important part of our lives. He was the favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. A friend, not only to me but countless others from our industry. He suddenly left us,” said the filmmaker.

Johar choked while talking about Shukla and said the late actor’s legacy will continue to live.         “This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb. I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts. The love of his millions of fans is a testimony to how popular and loved he was. Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla, you shall be missed forever,” he added

The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na and rose to fame with Balika Vadhu. In addition to Bigg Boss 13, he also participated in such popular reality shows as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

