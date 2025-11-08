Skip to content
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions chooses outsiders after 500-audition hunt for newcomers in Bollywood

The studio known for launching Bollywood royalty now looks beyond surnames as it scouts fresh faces through a nationwide talent hunt.

Karan Johar

Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Dharma Productions to introduce a boy and girl with no industry links
  • Over 500 auditions held across India
  • Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel confirm the major talent search
  • Move seen as shift from star kids to fresh faces
  • Identities of debutants yet to be revealed

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are betting big on fresh talent. The studio is launching two newcomers in Bollywood after what’s being called its largest-ever talent hunt, which spanned more than 500 auditions from across India. The aim, insiders say, is to find raw, authentic performers, not familiar surnames.

Karan Johar Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions Getty Images


Why Dharma Productions’ newcomer launch is drawing attention

Trade analysts were quick to post about it. Taran Adarsh called it a “BIGGG DEVELOPMENT,” confirming Dharma’s plan to introduce a boy and girl through one of its most extensive searches. He added both were chosen “purely on talent,” with no film family ties. Sumit Kadel agreed, saying the studio was “leading the way” in bringing fresh energy to the screen. For a banner often associated with star launches, this feels like a reset.

A talent hunt across 500 auditions

Sources said the hunt went on for months with teams moving city to city, screen-testing hundreds. In the end, two faces just clicked. “They’re complete outsiders,” a source close to the project said. “No family background, no agency push — just raw, unfiltered talent.”

The move signals a quiet but clear shift for Dharma, once criticised for nepotism. This time, the studio appears intent on rewriting that perception.

Fans and critics split over the announcement

Reactions online have been mixed. Some applauded the step, calling it a “long overdue” change. “Finally, outsiders get a fair shot,” one user wrote. Another said, “Good start, but let’s see if they actually cast them in something big.”

Others were sceptical. Comparisons quickly surfaced with Yash Raj Films’ talent drive. “When did Dharma start doing auditions? Feels like they’re copying YRF,” one post read.

But even the critics had to admit, at least they are trying to give outsiders a fair shot. It is not a bad start, if they stick to it.


What’s next?

No names yet. No movie either. Just quiet buzz that something’s coming before the year ends. Insiders say the studio plans to introduce the debutants through a theatrical release and not OTT. It is not the first time Dharma has discovered talent, but this might be the first time it has done so without a familiar last name attached.

dharma productionsnewcomersauditionskaran johar

