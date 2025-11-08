Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions chooses outsiders after 500-audition hunt for newcomers in Bollywood

Highlights

Dharma Productions to introduce a boy and girl with no industry links

Over 500 auditions held across India

Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel confirm the major talent search

Move seen as shift from star kids to fresh faces

Identities of debutants yet to be revealed

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are betting big on fresh talent. The studio is launching two newcomers in Bollywood after what’s being called its largest-ever talent hunt, which spanned more than 500 auditions from across India. The aim, insiders say, is to find raw, authentic performers, not familiar surnames.

Why Dharma Productions’ newcomer launch is drawing attention

Trade analysts were quick to post about it. Taran Adarsh called it a “BIGGG DEVELOPMENT,” confirming Dharma’s plan to introduce a boy and girl through one of its most extensive searches. He added both were chosen “purely on talent,” with no film family ties. Sumit Kadel agreed, saying the studio was “leading the way” in bringing fresh energy to the screen. For a banner often associated with star launches, this feels like a reset.

A talent hunt across 500 auditions

Sources said the hunt went on for months with teams moving city to city, screen-testing hundreds. In the end, two faces just clicked. “They’re complete outsiders,” a source close to the project said. “No family background, no agency push — just raw, unfiltered talent.”

The move signals a quiet but clear shift for Dharma, once criticised for nepotism. This time, the studio appears intent on rewriting that perception.

Fans and critics split over the announcement

Reactions online have been mixed. Some applauded the step, calling it a “long overdue” change. “Finally, outsiders get a fair shot,” one user wrote. Another said, “Good start, but let’s see if they actually cast them in something big.”

Others were sceptical. Comparisons quickly surfaced with Yash Raj Films’ talent drive. “When did Dharma start doing auditions? Feels like they’re copying YRF,” one post read.

But even the critics had to admit, at least they are trying to give outsiders a fair shot. It is not a bad start, if they stick to it.





What’s next?

No names yet. No movie either. Just quiet buzz that something’s coming before the year ends. Insiders say the studio plans to introduce the debutants through a theatrical release and not OTT. It is not the first time Dharma has discovered talent, but this might be the first time it has done so without a familiar last name attached.