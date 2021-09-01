Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965

Entertainment

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal likely to collaborate again after Mr Lele

Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

With Karan Johar’s much-awaited film Mr Lele nearing completion, the filmmaker is reportedly already planning to cast Vicky Kaushal in one of his upcoming production ventures. According to reports, the Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) actor has a chunk of dates available after his much-talked-about film The Immortal Ashwatthama went into cold storage. He wants to utilise his dates by signing a new film.

“Karan is very impressed with the professional manner that Vicky conducts his shoots and decided to offer him another movie under his production house. Despite the pandemic, the shoot of Mr Lele, which began this year, is almost complete. Vicky is a no nakhra star, always on time, a director’s actor, and a delight to work with. While he has many top projects under his belt including Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next with Manushi Chhillar, and Mr Lele, most of them are complete, except Meghna’s movie,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Since the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama has put the film on the backburner, Johar seized the opportunity and offered Kaushal a new film. “It was then that Karan Johar decided that he could approach for one of his movies. Vicky has been offered both – a rom-com and an action-drama and it is up to him which he may choose to do. KJo’s production house has lots of exciting scripts on hand and it was one of those that was offered to the actor. The filmmaker and the actor share a warm bond which has only strengthened after Mr Lele and they keep meeting now on a regular basis. Vicky’s dates are being sorted out as they had gone for a toss like many actors. Within weeks of Mr Lele going on floors in April, the shoot had to be called off after Vicky and Bhumi tested positive. The second lockdown imposed in Maharashtra only delayed matters further but now that the film is almost complete, Vicky’s date diary is empty for the dates allotted to Ashwatthama.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to reteam post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Entertainment
Farah Khan opens up about her highly trolled Ed Sheeran party
Entertainment
Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2
Big Interview
Daringly dynamic change for Lara Dutta
E-GUIDE
The exhumation of a family secret
E-GUIDE
Human drama with a thriller element has a compelling social message
E-GUIDE
Medha Shankar: Exploring a world of acting opportunities
FILM
The top 10 Mammootty movies
E-GUIDE
Jai Singh: Exploring new horizons
Entertainment
Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry is the highlight of…
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment teams up with Netflix for new…
Entertainment
Veteran actress Saira Banu hospitalised
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal likely to collaborate again after…
Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to reteam post Bhool Bhulaiyaa…
Farah Khan opens up about her highly trolled Ed Sheeran…
Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2
Sadhguru: Bhakti Yoga transforms one’s emotion from negativity to pleasantness
Sadiq Khan favours war memorial for Muslim soldiers