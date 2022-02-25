Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 26, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma to lead Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production

Kapil Sharma (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular stand-up comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma will soon collaborate with producer Sajid Nadiadwala on his next production venture.

Sharma, who made his silver screen debut with Abbas-Mustan’s comic-caper Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), was last seen in his home production Firangi (2017).

Nadiadwala and his wife, Warda Khan, are set to appear on Sharma’s hit show The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

Talking about appearing on the show, Nadiadwala said, “I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh in the industry. Navjot Singh Sidhu for the commentator’s role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now it is Krushna Abhishek and (Sudesh) Lehri.”

“Not to forget, I am now also the producer of the star who is the producer of this show aka Salman Khan,” he added.

Nadiadwala also revealed that he will announce a new film with Sharma in the next two months. “I will now also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently announced his comeback to acting with Nandita Das’ next directorial venture. The untitled film will see Sharma in the role of a food delivery rider. Actress Shahana Goswami will also play an important role in the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Das took to Twitter to announce the project. “Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon,” she tweeted.

Kapil said in a statement, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reteams with Anubhav Sinha for a socio-political drama
Entertainment
Raashii Khanna on teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Rudra
Entertainment
Namah Pictures and Pa Ranjith’s magnum opus Birsa to roll by the end of 2022
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra calls Russian invasion in Ukraine “terrifying”
Entertainment
Lilly Singh reveals she’s been diagnosed with ovarian cysts
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her new-born baby’s nursery
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff to team up with Anurag Singh for an Amazon Prime project
Entertainment
Makers unveil Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Vikram Vedha
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn starts filming his next Bholaa
Entertainment
Oti Mabuse quits ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after seven years
Entertainment
Cruz Beckham strips down to boxers for magazine shoot; fans dub pictures “inappropriate”
Entertainment
Harman Baweja to remake The Great Indian Kitchen with Sanya Malhotra
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kapil Sharma to lead Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production
Taapsee Pannu reteams with Anubhav Sinha for a socio-political drama
I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian…
Eastbourne man admits murdering Sabina Nessa
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
Raashii Khanna on teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Rudra
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE