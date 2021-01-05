Kapil Sharma to collaborate with Netflix, makes an announcement about it - EasternEye
Trending Now

Kapil Sharma to collaborate with Netflix, makes an announcement about it


Kapil Sharma (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)
Kapil Sharma (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Kapil Sharma is one of the biggest names in the Television industry. He has also featured in Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, and now, looks like he is all set to make his digital debut.

Kapil will be collaborating with Netflix, and today, he took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted a funny video and captioned it as, “This is the auspicious news 🤗🥳 Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in . Soon!”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



There were reports that Kapil will be making his digital debut with a series on Sony Liv, and even on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, a couple of times he has spoken about it. A source had stated last year, “A TV superstar aside, Kapil has always aspired to be an actor, and his debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2016), was a big success. He has been on the hunt for the right script for a while now, and in the midst of that, has zeroed down on a web-show for Sony LIV app. The show is a sit-com fronted by Kapil and will go on the floors by August end in Mumbai.”

Well, now we are eager to know what project Netflix and Kapil are teaming for.

Meanwhile, currently, Kapil is ruling the TRP charts with The Kapil Sharma Show. Mostly each and every film is promoted on his show, and Kapil is famously known for flirting with all the actresses that come on his show.










Most Popular

Brexit trade talks enter 'very difficult' final hours

Pakistani film explores social media's role in anger over blasphemy

Hundreds shrug off pandemic for Ikea's new India store

UK becomes the first country to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Narendra Modi defends farm reforms as protests grow



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×