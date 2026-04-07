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Kanye West offers to meet UK Jewish community after Wireless Festival backlash

Politicians and community leaders question sincerity of apology

Kanye West

The rapper’s offer comes after years of controversy over antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Kanye West offers to meet UK Jewish community members
  • Statement follows backlash over his Wireless Festival headline slot
  • Politicians and community leaders question sincerity of apology
  • Home Office reviewing whether he should be allowed into the UK

Outreach amid backlash

Kanye West has said he would be “grateful” for the opportunity to meet members of the Jewish community in the UK, as criticism grows over his planned appearance at the Wireless Festival.

In a statement, the artist, who now goes by Ye, said he had been following the reaction to his booking and wanted to respond directly. He described his aim as delivering “a show of change”, focused on unity, peace and love through music.

He added that he was willing to listen in person, acknowledging that words alone would not be enough and that any change would need to be shown through actions.

Past remarks continue to shape response

The rapper’s offer comes after years of controversy over antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements. These included the release of a track titled Heil Hitler and merchandise featuring swastikas.

In January, he apologised in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, linking his behaviour to manic episodes associated with bipolar disorder. Since then, he has attempted to return to the mainstream, including recent performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium alongside Travis Scott and Lauryn Hill.

However, he did not directly address the controversy during those shows.

Political and industry pressure mounts

The decision to book West as the headline act for all three nights of Wireless in July has led to sponsor withdrawals and political concern.

Melvin Benn defended the booking and called for forgiveness, while admitting organisers had not consulted Jewish groups in advance. He described that omission as a possible mistake and pointed to the role of mental health in understanding West’s behaviour.

Community leaders remain critical. Phil Rosenberg said the response would not reassure those affected.

Keir Starmer said he was “deeply concerned” and stressed that antisemitism must be confronted. Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the apology as “self-serving” and said accountability must come from engagement with Jewish communities.

The Home Office is now reviewing whether West should be allowed to enter the UK, despite reports that a visa has already been granted.

backlashjewish communityapologykanye west

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