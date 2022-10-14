Kannada film Kantara dethrones KGF 2 to become highest rated Indian film on IMDb

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film entered theatres today on October 14.

Kantara and KGF 2 Posters

By: Mohnish Singh

After RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, yet another South Indian film has taken the Indian box office by storm. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s latest Kannada outing Kantara, which opened in theatres on September 30, has been performing beyond expectations at the domestic box office. Apart from putting up a great show at the ticket window, the film has also registered a big win on IMDb.

Kantara has just beaten the Yash-starrer Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which hit the marquee in April this year, to become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

Kantara is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. On IMDb, the film boasts a rating of 9.5/10. KGF 2, on the other hand, has been rated 8.4 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR has a rating of 8.0. Interestingly, Kantara is backed by the makers of KGF.

Set and shot in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, Kantara explores the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. It stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali.

Aside from Rishab Shetty, Kantara also features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film entered theatres today on October 14. If reports are to be believed, the Malayalam-dubbed version of the film is expected to release on October 21. The makers are planning to release the film in other popular Indian languages as well. More details on the same are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.