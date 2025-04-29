Skip to content
KannadigaruUK hosts colourful Ugadi and International Dance Day celebrations in London

The celebration brought together over 100 members of the Karnataka diaspora

KannadigaruUK hosts colourful Ugadi and International Dance Day

A variety of performances were staged throughout the afternoon

KannadigaruUK
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
KannadigaruUK, a leading community organisation representing Kannadigas in the United Kingdom, hosted a cultural event to celebrate Ugadi 2025 and International Dance Day in Feltham, London on Sunday, 27 April 2025.

The celebration brought together over 100 members of the Karnataka diaspora, combining traditional observances with cultural performances and recognition of community service. The event commenced with a one-minute silence to honour the victims and families affected by the recent terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, India.

Guests were then treated to a traditional Karnataka-style lunch, served on banana leaves, in keeping with the customs of Ugadi — the Kannada New Year. The culinary offering aimed to recreate a familiar sense of home for those celebrating far from India.

In recognition of International Dance Day, a variety of performances were staged throughout the afternoon. Participants from the community showcased classical, folk, and contemporary dance forms native to Karnataka, highlighting the region’s artistic diversity.

KannadigaruUK’s event marked both a cultural and socially conscious occasionkannadigaruUK

A key moment in the programme was the felicitation of Mrs Revathi Kamath, a well-known environmentalist and mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. Mrs Kamath was honoured for her long-standing contribution to environmental conservation and green initiatives across Karnataka. Her efforts include planting over one lakh trees and leading the rejuvenation of Somanahalli Lake, benefitting the local ecosystem and surrounding communities.

Mrs Kamath was presented with the honour in the presence of Mrs Seema Malhotra, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship, and for Equalities in the UK Government. In her address, Mrs Malhotra praised KannadigaruUK for its commitment to preserving Kannada culture and for its contributions to community welfare in the UK.

During her speech, Mrs Kamath reflected on her transition from a career in floral design, event management, and landscaping to full-time environmental work. She emphasised the need for long-term commitment to tree planting and water conservation to benefit future generations.

KannadigaruUK’s event marked both a cultural and socially conscious occasion, aligning the celebration of a regional new year with international observance of dance and ongoing environmental awareness. The dual celebration underscored the organisation’s broader mission to preserve Karnataka’s traditions while promoting active citizenship and community values abroad.

The Ugadi and International Dance Day celebration concluded with a sense of collective pride and unity among attendees, reinforcing the group’s commitment to both heritage and humanitarian concerns.

community servicecultural eventfolk dance formsinternational dance daykannada culturekannadigaruukkarnatakastyle lunchugadi 2025kannada diaspora

