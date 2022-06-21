Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes horribly wrong

The actress has accused the clinic of medical negligence and is reportedly said to be considering legal options against the team.

By: Mohnish Singh

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish recently went for a root canal treatment but ended up having a major physical setback after her face got swollen leaving her almost unrecognizable. As per reports, her situation has remained the same even 20 days after the procedure.

As per the actress, the dentist had informed her about the common side effect and assured her that the swelling would go away in a few hours. However, to Swathi’s shock, her condition continued to worsen with time while her face remained swollen even after two weeks of the surgery. Meanwhile, pictures of her swollen face have surfaced online and have left netizens appalled.

According to a Kannada news channel, Swathi has accused the clinic of medical negligence and is reportedly said to be considering legal options against the team. Meanwhile, her current condition has put a question on her professional commitments. The actress was not been able to step out of her house with her swollen face and thus, could not promote her upcoming projects, which are lined up for release.

AS per the latest reports, Swathi is said to be receiving treatment for her swollen face from a different medical facility. After getting her treatment done from another hospital, the actress is now recovering.