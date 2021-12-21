Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad postponed to May 2022

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Dhaakad (Photo credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad has been pushed to May 2022. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the action thriller was earlier slated to arrive in cinemas on April 8, 2022.

Though the makers have not said anything about what led them to delay the film, a source close to the development revealed that they are steering clear away from the avalanche of films that are set to release in the month of April.

While Dhaakad was not clashing with any major film in April, the following week will see two much-awaited films – Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha – locking horns at the box office.

Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, who takes on the twin menace of child trafficking and exploitation of women. The film’s stunts have been designed by an international team and Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action films, has helmed the camera.

Earlier in a statement, Kangana Ranaut had said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale and is a one-of-a-kind female-led action film.”

Sensing that it is a better decision for the film, the makers have decided to push Dhaakad for a longer run at the ticket window. If the sources are to be believed, they are now contemplating releasing the film on May 20.

Aside from Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal in an important role. The film was earlier set to release in theatres in October 2021 but was delayed owing to the pandemic and theatres being closed in India.

