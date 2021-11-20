Website Logo
  Sunday, November 21, 2021
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to now release on April 14, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha Poster (Photo credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed yet again. Earlier set to release on February 14, 2022, the period drama will now enter theatres on April 14, 2022, the makers announced on Saturday.

The high-profile film is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Khan in Secret Superstar (2017).

Aamir Khan Productions, the banner bankrolling the project, shared the new release date on its official Twitter page along with a new poster featuring Aamir Khan and the female lead of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date #LaalSinghOnBaisakhi,” the tweet read.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which went on floors in 2019, has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was originally set to release on Christmas 2021, but was postponed as the shoot was put on hold amid the pandemic. The team wrapped the production in September.

Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the screenplay for the film along with Eric Roth, who had adapted Winston Groom’s 1986 novel, Forrest Gump, for the original movie.

Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya among others. Chaitanya will mark his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

