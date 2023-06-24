Website Logo
Kangana Ranaut sets Nov 24 release date for ‘Emergency’

Written and directed by Ranaut, the film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India.

Emergency Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday announced that her upcoming feature film Emergency will be released in theatres on November 24.

Written and directed by Ranaut, the film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. She also plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

“A protector or a dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on its people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the film’s teaser.

The Emergency was imposed by Gandhi from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. During the 21-month period, the fundamental rights of the people were put under strict curbs.

After lifting the Emergency, Gandhi called for Lok Sabha elections, in which her Congress party suffered a defeat — its first-ever since the country’s independence in 1947 — by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.

Emergency also features actors Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Noted writer Ritesh Shah of Pink fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.

