Kangana Ranaut opens up about her next directorial Aparajitha Ayodhya

Leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who made her directorial debut with historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019), wherein she also played the titular role, is set to go behind cameras once again.

The three-time National Film Award-winning actress will next call the shots for the upcoming film Aparajitha Ayodhya, which she announced a couple of months ago. Initially, Ranaut was keen on only producing the film under her production house and had no plans to direct it. However, as time went on, she felt it would be right for her to produce as well as direct the movie.

Talking about the decision, she says, “The plan was not for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it is best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.”

Written by well-known screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, Aparajitha Ayodhya centers on the Ram Mandir dispute and a series of court cases. Kangana wants her focus entirely to be on being a director for the film and hence, she won’t star in it. “I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it is not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith, and unity, and above everything, it is a story of divinity,” she concludes.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, the forthcoming film is a biopic based on the eventful life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and noted actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Ranaut is playing the role of Jayalalithaa in the biopic.