Kangana Ranaut completes workshops for Tejas; shooting begins in December

By: Mohnish Singh







Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Fox Star Studios’ Panga (2020), currently has two high-profile films in her pocket – Thalaivi and Tejas. While Thalaivi is in the last leg of shoot, Tejas will begin production in the month of December.

Tejas, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is inspired by women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. Ranaut plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the upcoming film which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

The three-time National Film Award-winning actress has been preparing for her role in the film for quite some time now. She has been sharing glimpses of her preparation with fans on social media from time to time. She had also been attending workshops along with director Sarvesh Mewara for the film.







Today, Kangana took to social media and announced wrapping up the workshops and readings for Tejas. She shared a picture along with director Sarvesh Mewara and wrote, “Workshops before filming is a really subtle process but it helps develop confidence and faith in ourselves and our team members.”

Talking about the film, Ranaut had earlier said in a statement: “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes. Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie.”

For the unversed, Tejas is inspired by the landmark 2016 event where IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh.







Set to take off in December, Tejas is scheduled to land in theatres in the second half of 2021.






