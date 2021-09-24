Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

News

Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’

US vice president Kamala Harris (R) and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tour the balcony outside the vice president’s ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building during a meeting on September 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Modi (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

US vice president Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, has “suo motu” referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism, saying terror groups were working in that country.

She asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact America and India’s security.

Modi held the meeting with Harris at the White House on Thursday (24) during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

“When the issue of terrorism came up, the vice president suo motu referred Pakistan’s role in that regard (of terrorism),” India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan’s role in terrorism came up during her meeting with the prime minister.

According to Shringla, Harris said there were terror groups working in Pakistan.

“She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the prime minister’s briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan’s support for such terrorist groups,” Shringla said.

Harris said it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of the two countries.

“As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries,” she said.

Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and US president Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House on Friday (24).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less than two months
News
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
WORLD
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
News
Love Island star Priya Gopaldas urge youngsters to get Covid-19 jab
News
US sending another 2.5 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
India: Gangster killed in courtroom, killers in lawyers’ guise neutralised
WORLD
Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China
News
Harris stresses importance of free and open Indo-Pacific during meeting with Modi
News
UK police arrest suspect in murder of teacher Sabina Nessa
News
New security treaty win-win for India
UK
Free glasses for pupils in school to boost literacy
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka shaman dies of Covid after touting ‘blessed’ water cure
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less…
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe…
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
From Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhraman, Amazon Prime…
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’