Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 put into cold storage?

By: Mohnish Singh







Made under the banner of Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is one of the hotly anticipated Tamil films. As the title aptly suggests, it is a sequel to the National Film Award-winning vigilante action drama Indian (1996) starring Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, and Urmila Matondkar.

Haasan, who has starred in several iconic films in various Indian languages, plays the male lead in Indian 2 as well, while Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth round off the principal cast. Filmmaker Shankar, who directed the original film, is helming the sequel.

Indian 2 is the lengthiest project that Shankar has ever worked on. The film has suffered several setbacks ever since mounting the shooting floor, which led to its shoot being suspended many times over the past two years.







While a great number of films resumed production after India lifted lockdown restrictions in a phased manner, Indian 2 is yet to start shooting. Some media outlets recently wondered if the makers have decided to shelve the project.

But if a report published by a leading Indian daily is to be believed, the project is very much in the making and the team will resume production as soon as Kamal Haasan completes his election work.

The publication reports that the team has already finished 60% of the shoot so far. In April, Shankar is expected to complete portions featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others.







The speculations on Indian 2 getting into the cold storage cropped up since Shankar is said to have joined forces with Telugu actor Ram Charan for a Pan-India film. However, the filmmaker will begin work on his next project only after wrapping up Indian 2. If all goes well, he will complete the project in the first half of 2021.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











