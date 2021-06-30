Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Entertainment

Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran set to join hands for a new film

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, Kamal Haasan is set to join forces with well-known filmmaker Vetri Maaran for a new film. Reportedly, Maaran recently narrated a powerful story to the actor which made him say yes to the film immediately. The film will reportedly be based on a popular novel and will be mounted on a lavish scale.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, but some industry insiders reveal that Anbu Chezhiyan is set to bankroll it under his production house, Gopuram Film. The makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. They are currently busy with paperwork.

As far as the commencement of shoot is concerned, the yet-to-be-titled film might take some time in getting off the ground as both actor and the filmmaker are presently busy with their respective projects.

Kamal Haasan will soon gear up to begin work on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Vikram. The film is expected to start production soon. He also has Indian 2 in his pocket. From what we hear, the makers of the high-profile vigilante action thriller are expected to resolve their issues soon, which means Haasan will have to devote some time to finish the pending portions of the film. The announcement on his next with Vetri Maaran is expected to be made only after the actor wraps up his ongoing projects.

Vetri Maaran, on the other hand, is currently keeping busy with the post-production work of Viduthalai. The film stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The director has also signed on to helm Vaadi Vaasal with Suriya, which is expected to go before cameras soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

