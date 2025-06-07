Skip to content
Jurassic World Evolution 3 announced with dinosaur breeding feature and October 2025 release

Playable maps across different locations including Japan and Hawaii.

Dinosaur Breeding Debuts in Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 builds on the popularity of its predecessors by adding new features

YouTube/ Jurassic World Evolution 3
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Frontier Developments has officially revealed Jurassic World Evolution 3 during Summer Game Fest 2025. The third instalment of the dinosaur park management simulator will launch on 21 October 2025 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, priced at £49.99.

This latest entry introduces a key new feature, dinosaur breeding. For the first time, players can breed and care for baby dinosaurs, forming family units within their parks. The game includes over 80 dinosaur species, with 75 of them available for breeding.

As with previous titles, Jurassic World Evolution 3 lets players build and manage their own dinosaur parks, balancing the needs of visitors and the creatures themselves. The game retains its strategy-based management approach while expanding on core mechanics.

The sequel also features a globe-trotting campaign mode, with playable maps across different locations including Japan and Hawaii. Actor Jeff Goldblum returns once again as Dr Ian Malcolm, reprising his voice role from the earlier games. No other returning cast members from the film franchise have been confirmed yet.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Jurassic World Evolution 3

Customisation options have been expanded, with new terrain tools allowing players to build mountain peaks and carve canyons. Texture brushes can be used to add detailed touches to various environments, enhancing creative control over park design.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 introduces the Frontier Workshop to the series for the first time, enabling players to share their parks, dinosaur habitats, and landscape creations with others through cross-platform support.

A deluxe edition of the game will be available for £64.99 and includes four additional dinosaur species — Protoceratops, Guanlong, Thanatosdrakon, and Concavenator — along with extra scenery items and exclusive all-terrain vehicle skins.

Players who pre-order will receive the Badlands set, which includes themed scenery based on the original Jurassic Park dig site, blueprints from the Montana Badlands, and a Badlands skin for the maintenance crew’s ATV.

In addition to this release, another game titled Jurassic Park: Survival is currently in development by Saber Interactive. A new film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is also set to premiere in cinemas on 2 July 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 builds on the popularity of its predecessors by adding new features and wider creative options, while maintaining the core experience of managing a dinosaur-themed park.

