  Friday, December 08, 2023
Junior Mehmood passes away

Actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood has been featured in over 200 films in different languages.

Junior Mehmood (Image Source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 67.

The actor breathed his last in the early hours of Friday.

Junior Mehmood’s family friend confirmed the news and said, “He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today’s afternoon prayers.”

Recently, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, known for his role in films like Nadiya Ke Paar and Balika Badhu urged his fans to pray for veteran actor Junior Mehmood’s health.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sachin shared a post that reads, “I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who’s suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him.”

Actor Johny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence.

Actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood featured in over 200 films in different languages.

He is best known for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).

Eastern Eye

