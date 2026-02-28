Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jungkook's ‘people want to kill me’ remark fuels fan anxiety as BTS gear up for comeback

Group set to return with new album and world tour in April

Jungkook remark BTS

The reaction has been shaped in part by previous safety concerns

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Comments made during an impromptu live stream prompt fan concern
  • Singer spoke about hostility and pressures faced by public figures
  • Past security incidents around his residence resurface in discussion
  • Group set to return with new album and world tour in April

Candid live session draws attention

Jungkook has prompted concern among fans after making stark remarks during a spontaneous live stream on Weverse earlier this week. Speaking openly about the pressures of fame, the 28-year-old reflected on criticism and hostility he believes public figures often face, with clips from the session quickly circulating online.

During the broadcast, he acknowledged the presence of detractors and spoke about not letting negativity affect him, though the tone of some comments left viewers uneasy.

Security incidents add context

The reaction has been shaped in part by previous safety concerns. Reports in recent months have detailed suspicious activity near his residence in Seoul, including attempts by individuals to access his apartment.

Encounters with obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs, have also been a recurring issue for the singer, who has previously urged people not to approach his home. Separate trespassing incidents in 2025, including an arrest shortly after his military discharge, heightened awareness around his security.

Comeback plans move ahead

The episode comes as BTS prepare for a major return, with a new studio album titled Arirang scheduled ahead of a global tour. The group is set to launch the run of shows in Goyang in April before travelling to cities across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The forthcoming release will mark the group’s first studio album since Proof, issued in 2022, as anticipation builds for their full-scale reunion.

threatfansjungkookbts comeback 2026

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us