Jungkook's ‘people want to kill me’ remark fuels fan anxiety as BTS gear up for comeback

Candid live session draws attention

Jungkook has prompted concern among fans after making stark remarks during a spontaneous live stream on Weverse earlier this week. Speaking openly about the pressures of fame, the 28-year-old reflected on criticism and hostility he believes public figures often face, with clips from the session quickly circulating online.

During the broadcast, he acknowledged the presence of detractors and spoke about not letting negativity affect him, though the tone of some comments left viewers uneasy.

Security incidents add context

The reaction has been shaped in part by previous safety concerns. Reports in recent months have detailed suspicious activity near his residence in Seoul, including attempts by individuals to access his apartment.

Encounters with obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs, have also been a recurring issue for the singer, who has previously urged people not to approach his home. Separate trespassing incidents in 2025, including an arrest shortly after his military discharge, heightened awareness around his security.

Comeback plans move ahead

The episode comes as BTS prepare for a major return, with a new studio album titled Arirang scheduled ahead of a global tour. The group is set to launch the run of shows in Goyang in April before travelling to cities across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The forthcoming release will mark the group’s first studio album since Proof, issued in 2022, as anticipation builds for their full-scale reunion.