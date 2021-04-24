Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Second shooting schedule of the film delayed due to the lockdown

Trending Now

By Murtuza Iqbal

Last year, it was announced that Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be seen in a film titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta.

The first shooting schedule of the movie took place in Chandigarh in 2020 and during the shoot Varun, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta were tested positive for Covid-19. However, after they recovered, the schedule was successfully wrapped up.

Now, the second schedule of the film was supposed to kickstart this month, however, due to the lockdown in Maharashtra, the shoot has been delayed.

While talking to Mid-day, Mehta stated, “Almost 60 percent of the film is pending. We were supposed to shoot this month, but are faced with a challenge again.”

“We had shot the first schedule right after the first wave of the pandemic. It was difficult, and we did have cases on the set. But at the end of the day, you have to take safety precautions and trust the team,” he added.

Well, due to the lockdown shooting of films has been stalled. However, many filmmakers have decided to shoot their movies in a state where the lockdown has not been imposed.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film will mark Neetu Kapoor’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of eight years and for the first time, she and Anil Kapoor have been paired opposite each other.











