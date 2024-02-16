  • Friday, February 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara’ postponed

The film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Jr NTR in Devara

By: Mohnish Singh

The release of Devara has been delayed by six months. The film starring Jr NTR in the lead role will now hit the screens on October 10, the makers said on Friday.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5.

Jr NTR shared the new release date on his official X page.

“#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24,” the RRR star captioned his post.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies due to cardiac arrest
NEWS
Manoj Bajpayee ‘honored’ to be part of India Pavilion inauguration in Berlin
NEWS
Sandeep Singh to helm Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic
Entertainment
London Fashion Week marks 40th anniversary amid economic gloom
Film
‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye’ Review: Guru Randhawa’s acting debut is dull and unfunny
Entertainment
Ashi Singh: ‘Being emotional helps an actor’
NEWS
‘Dunki’ drops on Netflix; Shah Rukh says the film ‘close to my heart’
NEWS
Alia Bhatt launches trailer for ‘Poacher’
NEWS
‘Historic moment’: Akshay Kumar on inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir
NEWS
Rishab Shetty celebrates five years of ‘Bell Bottom’
NEWS
Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar attend BAPS Mandir inauguration
NEWS
Kumail Nanjiani reveals he sought therapy after ‘Eternals’ received bad reviews
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW