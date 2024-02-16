Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara’ postponed

By: Mohnish Singh

The release of Devara has been delayed by six months. The film starring Jr NTR in the lead role will now hit the screens on October 10, the makers said on Friday.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5.

Jr NTR shared the new release date on his official X page.

“#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24,” the RRR star captioned his post.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.