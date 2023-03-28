Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s next gets international names for VFX and action

This film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South industry.

Janhvi Kapoor on the poster of NTR30

By: Mohnish Singh

For Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming venture NTR 30, makers have put their trust in international names. Brad Minnich has come on board for the VFX of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news

JR NTR – JANHVI KAPOOR – KORATALA SIVA FILM: INTERNATIONAL NAMES COME ON BOARD… VFX supervisor #BradMinnich – associated with #Hollywood films – associates with #JrNTR’s new film [#NTR30]… Earlier, action producer #KennyBates had joined the project… #KoratalaSiva directs. pic.twitter.com/BCy2anI53r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2023

The ‘Dhadak’ actor dropped the first look from the movie ‘NTR-30’ on March 6, which also marks her birthday.

As the poster says, actor Janhvi is all set to sail the boat and become calm in a storm in the fierce world of NTR 30. The film will be directed by director Koratala Siva.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film.

Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will soon be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkumar Rao.