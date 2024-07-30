Rahul Subramanian and his joke-fuelled journey

Indian stand-up star gets ready to take this year’s Edinburgh Fringe by storm

Rahul Subramanian will deliver his action-packed show, Who Are You? at the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

By: Asjad Nazir

A TIDAL wave of Indian stand-up comedians taking the Edinburgh Fringe by storm has led to excitement about performers at this year’s festival, which runs throughout August.

One of those top talents is Mumbai-based funny man Rahul Subramanian, who follows up successful runs in London with his Fringe debut at Assembly George Square in Edinburgh from July 31 to August 25.

He will deliver his action-packed show, Who Are You?, which has his trademark satirical observations about life and laughter-filled journey of self-discovery.

Eastern Eye spoke to one of India’s finest comedic talents about his stand-up journey, fabulous-looking Fringe debut, influences and stage fright.

What first connected you to stand-up comedy?

My first time attending live stand-up comedy was in Mumbai, after which I distinctly remember feeling, “This is so awesome and so easy”. Only for me to realise – a year later – it is not at all easy and awesome, every one out of eight days.

What has been your most memorable performance?

I was part of the MICF Roadshow, in Hong Kong and Singapore in 2018. This was the first time I was performing to an audience with not a single Indian in it. I was nervous about how they would receive my jokes – will they find them funny, or even understand my accent? They laughed the moment I said “hello”. The best show ever.

Who have been your biggest comedy influences?

‘Life’ sounds too cliché, so I won’t say that. I don’t think I have been influenced by anyone as such, but comedians I have enjoyed watching are Brian Regan and Todd Barry.

How much are you looking forward to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe?

Extremely nervous, plus extremely excited equals I can’t wait to get there.

Tell us about the show that you will be presenting there.

The show is called Who Are You? It is about the journey of my life from doing engineering, then an MBA, and finally becoming a stand-up comedian, and the struggles that came with it. By the end of the show, not just me, but the audience will also realise that there was no point of naming this show Who Are You?

How much confidence does it give you when several Indian stand-up comedians have done brilliantly at the Edinburgh Fringe?

It is lovely to know that my friends have not only performed at the Fringe, but have also got rave reviews for their shows. And considering many of them will be there this time, it feels great. I will have enough shoulders to cry on in case I bomb.

Do you know if a joke will work before you go on stage?

There are some jokes I know will definitely work even before I have tried them on stage. These are very good to have. But there are certain jokes which I am unsure of. I will know only when I try them on stage. Surprisingly, these unsure ones are the ones that kill the hardest if they work (or bomb the hardest, if they don’t work).

Do you get nervous before going on stage?

I haven’t gotten nervous for a long time, but that is also mostly because I have been playing to my audience – ones who come because they want to specifically watch me. They are way more generous and kinder than a completely new audience (such as at the Fringe). So, my guess is, even though it’s been a long time since I have been nervous on stage, I might be during the first few minutes at the Fringe.

Has being funny got you out of trouble in real life?

Oh, yes! I have a whole set about it in my show. It’s about the time I got death threats for the jokes I did from (wait for it), DJs.

What is the comedy master plan going forward?

The three-step serial process is ‘don’t get too popular’, so that you can ‘avoid getting threats’, so that you can, ‘keep going on stage’.

Why should we all come watch your Edinburgh Fringe show?

If a chance to see someone from Mumbai – who graduated as an engineer and did an MBA – only to become a stand-up comedian and got threats for his jokes is not compelling enough, then I don’t know what else will be. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Rahul Subramanian: Who Are You? at Assembly George Square, Edinburgh from July 31-August 25. www.assemblyfestival.com & www.sohotheatre.com