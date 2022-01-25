Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874

HEADLINE STORY

Johnson under fresh pressure over lockdown birthday bash

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to the Rutherford Diagnostic Centre in Taunton, Somerset. (Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson was on Tuesday fighting fresh allegations that he broke the Covid lockdown rules he imposed by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing Street when social gatherings indoors were banned.

Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority in more than 30 years, is trying to shore up his premiership after claims that he and his staff partied at the heart of the British state during the worst pandemic for a century.

Revelations of revelry, including boozy parties in Downing Street, suitcases of supermarket wine, a broken children’s swing, a wine fridge and jokes by staff about how to present such parties to reporters, have hammered Johnson’s approval ratings.

ITV reported that Johnson attended a surprise party on his birthday, June 19. Up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of No. 10, his office and residence, ITV said.

The prime minister was presented with a cake whilst Carrie, now his wife, led staff in a chorus of happy birthday, ITV said.

Johnson’s transport minister, Grant Shapps, said he understood voter concerns about such reports but that Johnson clearly did not organise to be given a birthday cake.

“I understand the sense of concern about the sort of reports we see on the front of the newspapers,” Shapps told Sky. “Mistakes were made.”

“Just to be clear, the prime minister clearly didn’t organise to be given a cake; some people came forward and thought it would be appropriate on his birthday to present a cake.”

Johnson has given a variety of explanations about the previous allegations of parties: first he said no rules had been broken but then he apologised to the British people for the apparent hypocrisy of such gatherings.

An official investigation by Cabinet Office official Sue Gray into the lockdown parties is due to be published later this week. Shapps said Gray was aware of the birthday party details.

ITV said one of the attendees was interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was renovating Johnson’s flat in the building. ITV also said it understood that family friends were hosted in the prime minister’s residence on the previous evening.

His office denied this claim.

“This is totally untrue,” a spokesperson told ITV. “In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”

Lytle’s company said she was not invited to any birthday celebration but was in Downing Street on the day and had briefly entered the Cabinet Room as requested.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson had to go.

“This is yet more evidence that we have got a prime minister who believes that the rules that he made don’t apply to him.”

“We cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government. The prime minister is a national distraction and he’s got to go.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indians death: Florida man to be conditionally released
News
Johnson orders probe into ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim
HEADLINE STORY
Pandya, Rahul to lead new teams, IPL to begin in March
News
Over 450 people stripped of British citizenship in last 15 years, study reveals
News
Bubble wrap painting featuring Modi sets Guinness record
INDIA
Delhi to stay under weekend, overnight Covid curfew
News
‘Blackmail’ accusations: William Wragg to meet police
News
School teacher sacked for mocking parents’ Asian accents, tribunal hears
HEADLINE STORY
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
INDIA
Soaring Covid self-test kit sales fuel India underreporting fears
INDIA
‘Insulting’ Hindu gods: Nestle withdraws KitKat range in India
HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 23 in 2022 T20 World Cup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indians death: Florida man to be conditionally released
Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
Johnson under fresh pressure over lockdown birthday bash
Dhanush signs two high-profile Bollywood projects post the success of…
Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional and dedicated actor, say…
US university faculty opposes caste inclusion in anti-discriminatory policy
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE