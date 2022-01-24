Website Logo
  • Monday, January 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064

HEADLINE STORY

Johnson orders probe into ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a Muslim former minister that she was sacked from his government because of her faith, a spokesperson said on Monday (24).

The claims by Nusrat Ghani, a former junior transport minister, have stoked fresh controversy for Downing Street as Johnson awaits the findings of a different inquiry into “partygate” revelations.

“The prime minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP,” the spokesperson said.

Johnson had initially urged Ghani to file a formal complaint through the Conservative party. But she declined, arguing that the allegation centred on government rather than party work.

“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” the spokesperson said, adding that Johnson “takes these claims very seriously”.

Ghani welcomed the new probe, which was announced after she held talks with Johnson on Sunday (23) evening.

“As I said to the prime minister last night, all I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate,” she tweeted.

The inquiry must look into what she was told both by Downing Street aides and by a Conservative whip in parliament, the Tory MP added.

Ghani, 49, was sacked as a transport minister in 2020, and told the Sunday Times that a whip said her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” at one meeting in Downing Street.

Nusrat Ghani
File photo of British Conservative Party MP Nusrat Ghani (C) during a demonstration. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

She was also told her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable”, she claimed.

Chief whip Mark Spencer, whose role is to keep MPs on board with the government’s agenda, took the unusual step of identifying himself as the person at the centre of the claims, and strongly denied the allegations.

The government whips were already in the spotlight after they were accused by another Tory MP of “blackmailing” backbench critics of Johnson over the partygate affair.

Several Conservatives have called for the prime minister to quit after revelations that his staff had held frequent parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Johnson attended at least one of the gatherings, but denies breaking the law, and has commissioned senior civil servant Sue Gray to investigate.

Gray’s report could come out this week, according to reports.

In a newspaper column in 2018, Johnson sparked widespread criticism by writing that Muslim women wearing the burqa looked like “letter boxes” and a “bank robber”.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Pandya, Rahul to lead new teams, IPL to begin in March
News
Over 450 people stripped of British citizenship in last 15 years, study reveals
News
Bubble wrap painting featuring Modi sets Guinness record
INDIA
Delhi to stay under weekend, overnight Covid curfew
News
‘Blackmail’ accusations: William Wragg to meet police
News
School teacher sacked for mocking parents’ Asian accents, tribunal hears
HEADLINE STORY
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
INDIA
Soaring Covid self-test kit sales fuel India underreporting fears
INDIA
‘Insulting’ Hindu gods: Nestle withdraws KitKat range in India
HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 23 in 2022 T20 World Cup
UK General Election 2019
EXCLUSIVE: “WE’LL END RACISM IN YORKSHIRE”
News
Texas hostage-taker ‘prayed for two years’ for attack
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pakistan swears in its first woman supreme court judge
De Kock century sets up South Africa clean sweep
India’s Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks, experts say
Johnson orders probe into ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim
Luton mum urges people to get Covid jab
Vikram Solanki leaves Surrey for IPL role
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE