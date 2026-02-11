Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

John Lewis partners with Benugo to transform 32 in-store restaurants across UK

Award-winning cafe chain secures contract to revamp dining facilities with first locations opening this summer

John Lewis

The revamped restaurants will feature bakery items and handmade pizza on menus

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Feb 11, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Bluewater, Chichester, Norwich, Nottingham and Reading restaurants to reopen first in May.
  • Oxford Street flagship store to feature Benugo-run restaurant on fifth floor.
  • Complete rollout of 32 revamped locations scheduled for completion by 2027.
John Lewis has announced a major partnership with award-winning cafe chain Benugo to transform 32 in-store restaurants across the country, with the first locations set to open by summer.

The department store chain's collaboration with Benugo, founded in 1998, follows two years of discussions and marks an expansion of their existing relationship. Benugo currently operates 10 cafes in John Lewis locations.

The first six sites scheduled for renovation are Bluewater, Chichester, Norwich, Nottingham, Reading and the flagship Oxford Street store, where a Benugo-run restaurant will occupy the fifth floor. Works at these locations are anticipated to commence around May.

Menu and rollout

The revamped restaurants will feature bakery items and handmade pizza on menus utilising locally sourced ingredients, according to The Caterer.

The complete set of 32 transformed locations is scheduled for completion by 2027, with remaining stores yet to be announced.

Katie Papakonstantinou, director of services and hospitality for John Lewis, noted that the customers will appreciate "a fresh and exciting John Lewis hospitality experience," adding "Our plans look amazing."

Partnership expansion

Ben Warner, founder of Benugo, told The Sun "We're incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with John Lewis, and we're excited to be growing it to create an exciting new brand."

He added "As we expand our work together, we'll be working closely with the partners, sharing our focus on training and experience so the teams feel supported and confident to deliver the warm, welcoming hospitality that both Benugo and John Lewis are known for."

The partnership represents a significant expansion of dining facilities across John Lewis stores, aiming to enhance the in-store experience for shoppers while maintaining both brands' reputations for quality service.

The collaboration builds on Benugo's existing presence within the department store chain, extending their successful working relationship developed over recent years.

benugo partnership cafe chain uk retail oxford street john lewis

Related News

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

Priya Kapur
Business

Sunjay Kapur's mother alleges fraud over family trust assets

India-EU trade deal expected within days, reveals Spanish minister
Business

India-EU trade deal expected within days, reveals Spanish minister

Lakshmi Mittal
Business

Lakshmi Mittal pays tribute to father: 'Family was everything to him'

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us