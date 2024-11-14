Mixed reactions to John Lewis Christmas ad

By: EasternEye

THE 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert has been released, evoking mixed reactions from viewers.

The advert, focusing on the theme of last-minute gift shopping, follows Sally, a young woman in search of the perfect gift for her sister, Lauren. Her quest takes her to the John Lewis store on Oxford Street, where she stumbles through a wardrobe into a nostalgic journey of childhood memories.

Sally encounters younger versions of her sister during her trip down memory lane, with Richard Ashcroft’s acoustic cover of “Sonnet” by The Verve providing the soundtrack. The ad concludes as the sisters reunite, marking the close of Sally’s heartfelt search.

Reviewing the ad, Ellie Muir of The Independent gave it three stars, describing it as “overstuffed” but acknowledging it as a “touching homage to sisterly bonds.” Viewer responses have varied, with one calling it “the worst one yet” and another noting confusion; however, the song choice received praise, The Independent reported.

Supporters of the advert appreciated its focus on family, with some viewers finding it deeply relatable, especially those with sisters. Others expressed surprise at the ad’s nostalgic approach.