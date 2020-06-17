Trending Now

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2 to go on the floors in August


In 2018, John Abraham collaborated with filmmaker Milap Zaveri for the film Satyameva Jayate. It was a super hit at the box office and last year, the makers announced the sequel to the film. While John will be back as the male lead, Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen as the female lead in the sequel.

The movie was supposed to start rolling in April this year, but due to the lockdown, the shooting was postponed. Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Satyameva Jayate 2 will start rolling in August this year.

Yesterday, director Milap Zaveri had met John at his office and had posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter. Zaveri tweeted, “Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my ⁦ @TheJohnAbraham ⁩ after 3 months! ❤️🔥 #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way! 💪 ⁦ @iamDivyaKhosla ⁩ ⁦ @itsBhushanKumar ⁩ ⁦ @nikkhiladvani ⁩ ⁦ @monishaadvani ⁩ ⁦ @madhubhojwani ⁩ ⁦ @TSeries ⁩ ⁦ @EmmayEntertain.”

While talking about starting the shoot in August, co-producer Bhushan Kumar told the tabloid, “SMJ 2 is a film we are all excited about since the beginning. Milap met John and they worked together on the scenes and dialogue. We are expecting the cast and crew to be ready to shoot by August. My co-producers, Nikkhil and Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani are also working with the team to ensure everyone strictly adheres to the safety guidelines laid down by film bodies and the government. We will fix a date for the schedule soon.”

Talking about his meeting, Milap stated, “I have reworked the action scenes and punch-lines during the lockdown and narrated them to John. I also showed him some work-in-progress posters and listened to one patriotic song that Bhushanji has given us for the film. We were together from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.”

Initially, Satyameva Jayate 2 was slated to release on 2nd October 2020. But now, it will get pushed and the new release date is yet to be announced.

