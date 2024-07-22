Biden ends White House re-election bid, endorses Kamala Harris

Biden expressed his “full support and endorsement” for Kamala Harris, and his campaign filed an official notice to change its name to “Harris for President.”

Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman vice president in US history, commended Biden for his ‘selfless and patriotic act’. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the US presidential election and endorsing vice president Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Biden, 81, said that stepping down was in the “best interest of my party and the country” after facing pressure following a poor performance in a June debate against Donald Trump. Concerns about his age and mental fitness were heightened by this debate.

This decision creates new challenges for the Democrats ahead of the November 5 election. However, it also has the potential to revitalise the party, with Harris confirming her aim to become the first woman president and to “defeat Donald Trump.”

Trump responded with posts on his Truth Social network, claiming that if Biden is not “fit to run” for president, he is also not “fit to serve.”

The change will challenge the Republican campaign, which was focused on Biden. Now, it will feature 78-year-old Trump against a younger opponent.

Biden’s withdrawal was anticipated by many. The announcement came without warning while he was recovering from Covid at his Delaware beach house.

In a letter posted on X, Biden called being president the “greatest honour of my life” and mentioned he would address the nation later in the week. The White House stated he had no public events scheduled for Monday.

“While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote.

Soon after, Biden expressed his “full support and endorsement” for Harris, and his campaign filed an official notice to change its name to “Harris for President.”

Endorsements for Harris quickly followed from prominent Democrats and potential rivals, such as California governor Gavin Newsom.

The Democratic fundraising group ActBlue reported that Harris received £36.2 million in small-donor contributions shortly after announcing her campaign, marking its “biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.”

‘Unite our nation’

Democrats now need to confirm a new candidate at their party convention in Chicago on August 19.

Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman vice president in US history, commended Biden for his “selfless and patriotic act” and committed to “earn and win” the nomination.

Former President Barack Obama warned that “uncharted waters” lie ahead.

Biden’s decision followed a period of isolation, with only a few family members and aides around him at his Rehoboth Beach home as he recovered from Covid.

First Lady Jill Biden reposted his statement with two hearts.

Trump’s new running mate, JD Vance, emphasised that Harris had been with Biden, “the worst president in my lifetime,” throughout his presidency.

‘Mental decline’

Biden’s exit caps a tense period in the US election, with Trump surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally on July 13 and Democrats debating Biden’s future.

Biden is the first president in US history to drop out so late in an election race.

Biden resisted calls to step down for more than three weeks after the June 27 debate, where he struggled to maintain his train of thought.

Harris, initially struggling in the White House, performed well on key issues like abortion during the campaign.

Recently, the Biden campaign conducted a survey to compare Biden with Trump, who is a convicted felon.

Biden took office in January 2021, aiming to heal the “soul of America” after Trump’s term and the January 6 Capitol attack.

Despite criticisms over the Afghanistan withdrawal, inflation, and his support for Israel’s war in Gaza, Biden supported Ukraine against Russia’s 2022 invasion and passed significant Covid recovery and green industry plans. Concerns about his age, however, continued to grow.

(With inputs from AFP)