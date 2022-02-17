Website Logo
  Thursday, February 17, 2022
Business

JLR partners with Nvidia to develop hi-tech cars

FILE PHOTO: Range Rover cars at a Land Rover dealership in Wakefield. (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has formed a strategic partnership with US-based chipmaker Nvidia to develop and deliver automated driving systems and AI-enabled services, reported The Times

According to the report, the new collaboration is for vehicles launching in 2025 and beyond. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership will allow Nvidia Corp to expand its reach in the auto industry, building on its base in gaming, artificial intelligence and high-powered chips and software used in servers.

The Times reported that the move will help Jaguar Land Rover to catch up with Tesla and other rivals in a digital technology race.

This month SoftBank Group shelved its sale of Arm to Nvidia in a deal valued at up to $80 billion citing regulatory hurdles.

Under the new arrangement, JLR plans to develop vehicles that can drive themselves under certain conditions, park autonomously and provide more information and software-powered features to drivers, the companies said.

The British carmaker plans to use Nvidia technology to power simulations used to train autonomous vehicles.

Jaguar has a previous deal with Alphabet’s Waymo unit to deploy autonomous driving technology.

A company official said that the Waymo collaboration was limited to the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV. However, the Nvidia alliance covers all Jaguar and Land Rover models to be launched from 2025.

Nvidia announced deals with several Chinese electric vehicle brands last month. The company has said it has $8 billion in automotive business booked over the next six years.

Recently, Nvidia reported that fourth-quarter net income rose to about $3 billion from $2.5bn a year ago and forecast first-quarter revenue of $8.1bn, compared with estimates of $7.3bn, The Times report added.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

