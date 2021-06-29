JLR launches updated Range Rover Sport SVR in India

FILE PHOTO: Range Rover cars at a Land Rover dealership in Wakefield. (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) launched an upgraded version of Range Rover Sport SVR in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 21.9 million (£213,226).

“Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury,” JLR India president and managing director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

It comes with a five litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 423 kW, and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Designed, engineered and developed by JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations, the SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK.

The SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability, the company said.

The design of the new vehicle ensures good control under heavy acceleration and braking.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Defender 110, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.

JLR sells its cars from 24 dealerships across India.