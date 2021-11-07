Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929

Business

JLR expects gradual recovery in semiconductor situation

Jaguar Land Rover’s revenue has been hit by semiconductor shortage. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) expects the semiconductor shortage situation to gradually start recovering in the remaining part of the current financial year.

The British multinational automotive company in the meantime will continue to take steps to contain the impact of the shortage on its operations across the globe.

“Looking ahead, the supply shortage of semiconductors remains dynamic and difficult to forecast. However, JLR expects to see a gradual recovery starting in the second half of fiscal 2022,” the automaker said in its interim report for the three and six-month period ended September 2021.

While the supply of semiconductors remains constrained, the company will continue to take mitigating actions, including prioritising the production of higher-margin vehicles and closely managing costs to reduce its break-even point, it added.

“Furthermore, Jaguar Land Rover is taking measures to increase the future visibility and control over semiconductor supply for its vehicles, working closely with semiconductor and tier 1 suppliers,” the Whitley-headquartered firm noted.

JLR noted that the global economic recovery from Covid-19 continues but outbreaks in several regions, more recently in Southeast Asia, have impacted the supply base.

Besides, financial markets continue to trend upwards but the rebound in economic activity continues to drive inflationary pressures impacting many sectors including commodities, power, freight and wages, the automaker added.

It noted that the passenger car industry volumes continue to be constrained in most markets as a result of the continuing supply shortage of semiconductors, exacerbated by recent Covid-19 outbreaks in certain regions.

JLR, however, added that strong demand continues for its products with record orders in excess of 1,25,000 units, which should support a strong recovery for when production and supply of vehicles recovers.

In terms of new products, the sales of the new Range Rover, which was revealed in October, are expected to start in the fourth quarter of FY22, JLR said.

The automaker expects the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin and free cash flow (before restructuring costs) to turn positive in the second half of the financial year 2022, it added.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company’s total retail sales (including the China joint venture) stood at 92,710 units, down 18.4 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the semiconductor shortage and impact on retailer inventories.
(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
IPO rush continues in India as Paytm issue opens tomorrow
INDIA
Mahindra, Dalmia join first movers coalition to boost demand for decarbonisation technologies
UK
MPs call for probe into Sanjeev Gupta; GFG Alliance says ‘disappointed’
HEADLINE STORY
Cairn Energy ends billion-dollar tax dispute with India
UK
US-EU trade deal puts British steel exporters at ‘disadvantage’
INDIA
Nokia claims top 5G speed of 9.85 Gbps on Vodafone Idea network
UK
Jaguar Land Rover reports £302m loss as chip shortage hits production
INDIA
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence
INDIA
Investor appetite continues for Indian unicorns
UK
Issa brothers plan aggressive European expansion
INDIA
Market regulator warns Vedanta over related-party transactions
UK
UK watchdog to investigate Morrisons’ takeover
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India eliminated from T20 World Cup
JLR expects gradual recovery in semiconductor situation
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win, England and…
IPO rush continues in India as Paytm issue opens tomorrow
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in…
Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE