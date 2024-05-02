JLF London returns to the British Library with an exciting line-up

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the festival.

(Photo credit: https://jlflitfest.org/)

By: Mohnish Singh

Teamwork Arts has announced an inspirational line-up for JLF London at the British Library, scheduled to be held from 7th to 9th June 2024.

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the festival and the programme promises an array of sessions that span diverse genres and themes, including conversations on literature, history, food, Bollywood, politics, music, climate, technology, and more!

In one session, Turkish-British novelist and essayist Elif Shafak will speak about her upcoming book, There are Rivers in the Sky, an evocative narrative of one lost poem, two great rivers, and three remarkable lives – all connected by a single drop of water. She will be in conversation with celebrated historian and Festival Co-Director, William Dalrymple.

A fascinating session will feature acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur, known for cinematic masterpieces such as Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and more. He will be in conversation with Festival Producer and MD, Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy.

Another session on Bollywood will see the coming together of Sunny Singh, author of A Bollywood State of Mind; Nasreen Munni Kabir, who has authored 20+ books on Hindi cinema and made 100+ television programmes for Channel 4; and Yasser Usman, author of Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story.

A range of engrossing sessions on history are in the line-up for the festival. In one session, historian and archaeologist Josephine Quinn will speak to Dalrymple about her book How The World Made The West, a work that calls for a reassessment of the idea of the ‘West’ and takes a deep dive into a shared history lost in time.

In another conversation, leading classicist Mary Beard will speak to Quinn about her book Emperor of Rome, and discuss changing identities, the clueless or even deliberate misidentifications, and the challenges of modern assumptions about ancient imperial power.

A session on Britain’s idea of its own imperial history as opposed to the world’s experience of it will feature Santham Sanghera, author of Empireword: How British Imperialism Has Shaped The Globe, in conversation with journalist and historian Shrabani Basu.

Hindustani music and musicians of late Mughal India will be the focus of the session with historian and writer Katherine Schofield, academic Richard David Williams, and literary critic, translator, and writer Saif Mahmood. Williams and Schofield will take audiences on a magical journey into the heart of Hindustani music, illustrated with evocative vignettes and snatches of poetry and lyrics by Mahmood.

Vikas Swarup, whose debut novel Q & A, was adapted into the Oscar-winning adaption Slumdog Millionaire, has written a new novel called The Girl with the Seven Lives. In conversation with broadcaster Georgina Godwin, Swarup will speak about the trajectory of his writing career, exploring the ideas and words that have shaped his craft.

In a session, chef and entrepreneurs Karen Anand and Anand George and writer, translator and medical practitioner Tabinda Burney will discuss the intersections of food, culture, and memory with Sanjoy K. Roy.

2024 is a year of elections around the world, with record numbers of first-time voters and almost half the global population casting their votes. An engaging panel featuring Tripurdaman Singh, Sarah Churchwell, S. Y. Quraishi, and Alpa Shah, will scrutinise civic attitudes and constitutional safeguards that ensure true democracy.

The festival will also feature A London Lark Rising, a dramatised walking tour showcasing the historical narratives of The East India Company, blending live performances with historical insights. For further details on the programme and to secure your spot, please visit our website at JLF London. Join us for a celebration of ideas that resonate with the ethos of diversity, learning, and cultural exchange.