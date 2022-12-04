Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Jewel-encrusted crown moved from Tower of London for King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside Charles. Reports indicate that she is unlikely to use the late Queen Mother’s crown which is encrusted with the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond.

FILE PHOTO: St Edward’s Crown is pictured during a service to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, on June 4, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A jewel-encrusted crown kept in the Jewel House of the Tower of London has been removed to be re-sized ahead of King Charles III’s coronation next year.

The St. Edward’s Crown, described as the “historic centrepiece” of the country’s Crown Jewels, has been removed from the world-famous tower to allow for “modification work” to begin in time for the crowning ceremony on May 6, 2023, the Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

As per tradition, the King will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Charles, who succeeded his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, will also wear the Imperial State Crown during the formal service to mark his reign.

“St. Edward’s Crown is the crown historically used at the moment of Coronation, and worn by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at her Coronation in 1953,” the palace said.

“It was made for Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down in 1649. The original was thought to date back to the eleventh-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor – the last Anglo-Saxon king of England,” it said.

The crown, commissioned from Royal Goldsmith Robert Vyner in 1661, is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band. Although it is not an exact replica of the medieval design, it follows the original in having four crosses-pattee and four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches, the palace said.

According to reports, the coronation ceremony will be an Anglican Christian service but is expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations, with Queen Consort Camilla crowned alongside Charles.

There has been some speculation over the crown she would wear, with reports indicating that she is unlikely to use the late Queen Mother’s crown which is encrusted with the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond – seized from India by the East India Company during the colonial period in 1864 and presented to Queen Victoria before becoming part of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.

Back in October, ‘The Daily Telegraph’ quoted a spokesperson for the BJP as saying that the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-noor would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

The crown fitted with the Koh-i-Noor was made especially for the 1937 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother. The palace is yet to confirm the crown Camilla would be anointed with, but according to officials public sentiment and international mood is likely to determine the choice.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sex offender Zulquarnain Rafique jailed for breaching court order 12 times
News
Cumbria coal mine project will dent UK reputation, says ex-climate chief Alok Sharma 
News
Bank of England’s Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates
News
UK government could bring in military to ease strike action, says Nadhim Zahawi 
News
My turban reminds me to protect and serve: Met Police Sikh Association chair Ravjeet Gupta
News
Darlington man locked up for 23 weeks for racially abusing girl, family
News
Two Indian Americans at centre of Hunter Biden’s laptop story
News
‘India is a part of me’: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
News
False eyelashes can cause serious health risks – Eye surgeon warns
News
Former UK Chancellor Javid to quit at next election
News
Rishi Sunak says racism must be confronted after Buckingham Palace aide controversy
News
Suffering from dark circles? Here are top 5 home remedies from Ayurveda expert
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW