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Former Harrow mayor Jean Lammiman honoured for three decades of service

Lammiman received a special honour from the World Book of Records

Former Harrow mayor Jean Lammiman honoured for three decades of service

The event was hosted by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre and Harrow Interfaith

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJun 23, 2026

Former Mayor of Harrow, Jean Lammiman, was honoured for her outstanding contribution to public and community service during a special recognition ceremony held at the Siddhashram Community Hub in Harrow on Saturday (20).

The event was hosted by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre and Harrow Interfaith to celebrate Lammiman's more than three decades of dedicated service to the borough and its residents.

In recognition of her contribution to community development, culture, arts and public life, Lammiman received a special honour from the World Book of Records. The award was presented by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder and Global Spiritual Leader of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, who also presented her with a commemorative medal and ceremonial shawl.

The ceremony was attended by community and civic leaders including Cllr Janet Mote, Harrow Council's Portfolio Holder for Community and Culture, Cllr Vaishali Shah, Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, and Gopaljit Singh Bhachu, Chair of Harrow Interfaith.

Speakers reflected on Lammiman's longstanding contribution to Harrow's civic life and her unwavering support for community initiatives over many years.

During the event, the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre also recognised Ajay Chaudhry IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, for his distinguished public service, and Dubai-based philanthropist Gopi Bhusal for his support of humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

The programme concluded with cultural performances, celebrating the spirit of service, community engagement and social harmony.

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