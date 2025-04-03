Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with trafficked women given as ‘gift’, investigation  begins

Jean-Claude Van Damme is facing allegations in Romania over claims that he knowingly engaged in sexual activities with trafficked women. A criminal complaint has been lodged against the 64-year-old action star, accusing him of accepting five Romanian women as a "gift" from a group currently under investigation for human trafficking and organised crime.

Romanian authorities accuse Van Damme of engaging in sexual activities with exploited women Getty Images





The complaint, filed with Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), alleges that Van Damme was aware the women had been exploited. Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, stated that the women were in a vulnerable state. “There is suspicion that they were exploited, and the person who received them as a benefit knew their condition,” Cuculis told Romanian media.

The accusations centre around an event in Cannes, France, where Van Damme was allegedly introduced to the women by individuals suspected of operating a trafficking ring. Morel Bolea, a Romanian businessman and owner of a modelling agency, is reportedly the leader of this group. Bolea and several associates are already under investigation for recruiting and coercing women into sex work.

The action star allegedly received trafficked women as a "gift" from a criminal group Getty Images





One of the women involved has provided testimony to authorities, leading DIICOT to launch a formal investigation. This case is linked to a broader probe into human trafficking in Romania, which has been ongoing since 2020. However, since the alleged incidents occurred in France, Romania’s legal authorities must seek approval from the High Court of Cassation before proceeding with legal action against Van Damme.

The actor, best known for films like Bloodsport, Kickboxer, and Street Fighter, has not issued any public statements regarding the allegations. His representatives have also remained silent. If the French judiciary grants permission, Van Damme and other suspects could be summoned to Romania for questioning.

Van Damme is linked to a human trafficking case involving Romanian models Getty Images





These allegations have emerged amid increased scrutiny of human trafficking networks in Europe. In recent years, Romanian authorities have intensified efforts to dismantle such criminal organisations, with multiple high-profile cases coming to light.

Van Damme, once a celebrated action star, has faced personal and legal struggles in the past, including substance abuse and legal disputes. This latest controversy, however, is of a different magnitude, as it directly ties him to an international human trafficking case.

Jean-Claude Van Damme faces criminal investigation over alleged ties to human trafficking Getty Images





As the investigation progresses, legal experts suggest that the case could take months or even years to unfold. For now, the world watches as the legal system determines whether the accusations hold weight and if Jean-Claude Van Damme will be held accountable.