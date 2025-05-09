Jaz Dhami opens up about cancer battle and his musical journey ahead of Queen Elizabeth Hall show

Having begun his music journey as a teenager, Jaz Dhami has been delighting fans for 17 years with his superb blend of desi beats, soulful melodies and stunning vocals.

The British artist has made his mark on the global Punjabi music scene with hit songs such as High Heels, Aitvaar, Bas, Beparwaiyan, Teri Ah and Oye Hoye Oye Hoye. But behind the rhythmic hooks, dancefloor anthems and international success, Dhami’s journey has not been without hardship, including a devastating personal loss and a silent battle with serious illness.

Now, ahead of a much-anticipated performance at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London next Friday (16), as part of the South Asian Sounds Festival, the Birmingham-born singer opened up about music, mortality, and the moments that have shaped him.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Dhami admitted that the path has not always been linear. “It has been unpredictable and beautiful at the same time. I feel like my direction changed so much as I grew as a musician, and now I feel more settled in where I am heading.

“What I mean by that is, my focus shifted from Indian classical and Bollywood to where I truly belong – Punjabi music. I would say that change happened organically.

“As I started working in India, I felt more at home doing Punjabi.”

Last year, Dhami made the difficult decision to go public with his secret battle with cancer. The usually private artist felt compelled to share his story. “Yes, that was so difficult for me to do,” he said. “But I felt a moral duty to let my fans and people know that we all have struggles – and it is about how we come through them and help others.”

Now firmly on the mend, Dhami credits the experience with giving him a new outlook on life. “I have completely changed my lifestyle. Sometimes I feel like having cancer was truly the biggest blessing of my life – it woke me up spiritually and helped me see my purpose from a more aligned perspective.”

During his physically and emotionally demanding treatment, Dhami drew strength from his family and music. “Cancer taught me the importance of family and made me realise how blessed I am to have such a strong support network around me. As they say, the real wins are the people around you.”

That sense of closeness became even more profound following what Dhami calls the most heart-wrenching chapter of his life – the loss of his beloved brother and long-time musical collaborator, DJ Harvey, to cancer.

“Harvey leaving us and his cancer journey has been the most difficult phase of our lives. We miss him so much.” More than just siblings, the two brothers were creative partners who supported one another from the very beginning. “As brothers, we shared some beautiful times, especially as children. We started our careers as teenagers and saw each other grow into men.

“He was my biggest critic (after my dad), but only because he wanted me to grow. I really miss him.” Behind the decks, DJ Harvey was a talented musician in his own right.

“Not many people know this, but Harvey was a great pianist – at one point, I would say he was a better musician than me,” Dhami revealed. “Later, he turned to production and DJing. Once he had his head around something, he would not stop until he perfected it. Unlike me, I would just wing it!”

Through the highs and lows, music has been Dhami’s anchor. “It is my safe place – somewhere I can be alone in my head and find internal happiness. It is where I can be vulnerable and just get lost. I honestly do not know what I would do without music.”

Dhami’s commitment to quality over quantity has led to a string of widely loved tracks. Asked to name the one closest to his heart, he answered without hesitation: “That is easy – Meh Panjabi Boli Ah. It represents how I feel deep inside, and that song evoked a different emotion when I sang it. I felt every word.”

This month, Dhami adds another remarkable chapter to his career with a major show at London’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall – a celebration of Punjabi music’s roots, resilience and power.

“I am so, so excited for this show,” he said. “I have not done my own full live show in England with a live band for years, and I am thrilled it is at Southbank. I feel like I have been carrying so much over the past three years – and at this show, I will finally be able to let that out.”

The setlist promises a culturally rich journey through the music of legends who inspired him. “It will be a proper Punjabi show, covering every aspect of what that means. I have always wanted to pay respect to artists who inspired me but whose songs I have never had the chance to sing. So I will be performing songs by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab, Gurdas Maan, Kuldeep Manak, and our UK legend Balwinder Safri.”

Dhami has teamed up with acclaimed composer Sumeet Chopra for the concert, which he describes as a brilliant collaboration. “What we have created for this set is phenomenal – I am excited for people to hear the levels we have taken it to.”

Beyond the upcoming show, Dhami has more music in the works. “I am really excited about dropping some new versions of Beparwaiyan,” he revealed. “Fans have been requesting this for years, so I want to give them what they want.”

A new EP is also in the pipeline, one that looks set to explore fresh creative ground. “I have got a cool and different version of me dropping later this year,” he said, keeping the details under wraps.

Despite his many accomplishments, Dhami still has his eyes on future goals. “Yes – a proper international collaboration that crosses over the way Mundian To Bach Ke did!”

So what does a popular singer like Jaz Dhami listen to in his own time? “At the moment, it is all about the songs I will be performing at Southbank. But before that, I was really inspired by the music coming out of Pakistan – the approach and diversity have been so refreshing.”

As he takes the stage this May and prepares to release new music, fans will not only see a seasoned performer at the peak of his powers, but a man who has weathered life’s storms, honoured his roots, and emerged with his spirit intact.

He ended with a reflection on what drives him today: “Every new or old artist who creates something without worrying what people will think. Freedom and lucidity in music overall inspires me.”

BAM! Jaz Dhami x Sumeet Chopra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX next Friday (16)