  Friday, September 01, 2023
Bollywood News

‘Jawan’ trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, SRK enthralls fans with his dance moves

Jawan releases in cinemas on September 7.

SRK’s Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa (Image source: Instagram and Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Dubai have a connection that is well-known to all. As King Khan’s Jawan film is set to release in theatres soon, the Arab city is leaving no stone unturned to create a frenzy among fans.

On Thursday, SRK visited Dubai to promote the film with director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. And guess what? The trailer for his much-awaited action flick was played at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. Fans gathered in big numbers to watch this iconic moment in SRK’s presence.

As a sweet treat to fans, the superstar also took over the dance floor and grooved to his songs ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Zinda Banda’ from ‘Jawan’.

Take a look at the viral pictures and videos posted by fan club SRK Universe.

Dressed up in a black T-shirt and matching denims paired with a red jacket and sunglasses, SRK looked uber cool while he promoted the film in Dubai.

In one of the videos, SRK is also seen delivering popular dialogues from ‘Jawan’.

“To all the parents here, bete ko haath lagane se pahle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to the father),” SRK said and went on to wish all his fans good health.

He also said his another dialogue, “Main kaun hoon. Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon. Ya adhoora ik iraada hoon. Main achha hoon. Bura hoon. Punya hoon yaa paap hoon. Ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon.”

This is not the actor’s first film whose trailer was showcased at Burj Khalifa. Earlier in January 2023, the Pathaan trailer was also played there amidst fanfare.

Before Dubai, SRK attended a pre-release event in Chennai and also paid obeisance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Deepika Padukone has a special role in the movie, which will hit the cinema halls on September 7. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and Ridhi Dogra are also a part of the Jawan cast.

